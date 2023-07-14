Palak Tiwari OOTD Is Tutorial On getting The Airport Look Right

Palak Tiwari made her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In no time, the actress has become fans’ favourite and often finds her way to the headline. Be it her social media presence or fashion, she sure knows how to be in the spotlight. The actress was spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport and her fashion choices have been stirring up the social media.

In a paparazzi video, Palak Tiwari is seen wearing comfortable athleisure attire for her flight. She sported a round-neck Calvin Klein grey bralette. She layered in a matching long shrug with rolled-up sleeves and an open front. The actress chose a pair of white flared high-waisted trousers along with it. She further accessories her look with a grey polo cap, matching headphones around her neck, and chic black sneakers.

Palak smiled at the photographers and posed for a few clicks, Later, she waved back at them before going inside the airport.

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of the popular TV star Shweta Tiwari. Hence, many anticipated her to follow her mother’s footsteps and join the television industry. Earlier, Palak had opened up about why she did not take up a career in TV, despite it being an easy domain for her. In an Interview with Mastii, the actress stated, “I knew that I wanted to do movies. I feel my mom did TV for so many years, and she has handled and done everything so well. There is nothing left for me to do. And there would anyways be a comparison, but I think I never stood a chance in TV. Movies for me were comparatively a bit difficult to enter, but in TV, my mom has a legacy. So that was very easy for me, I got a lot of offers. But I didn’t want to do it."

Palak Tiwari shot to prominence after appearing in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video, Bijlee Bijlee. Her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which she was cast in a supporting role, was released this year in April. The film was a roaring success at the box office.