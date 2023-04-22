Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Her 'Ek Tarfa Pyaar' With Shweta Tiwari, 'I'm Obsessed With My Mom And She Just..'

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rose to fame after her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Now the actress has made her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even before her film debut, the young star kid enjoyed a massive fan following and often makes headlines with her whereabouts. In a recent interview, Palak Tiwari talked about her bond with mother Shweta Tiwari.

The young actress told Mid-Day, “I feel she would be keeping much more tabs on me if she didn’t realise I was doing a Salman sir film. But she feels so secure that it’s a film with him so everything must be going so smoothly that she doesn’t worry as much."

She added, “Also in general in our relationship, it’s not a 50-50. It’s a proper ek tarfa pyaar (one-sided love). I’m obsessed with my mom and she just bears me. She has to, because I’m her daughter, but no, I’m obsessed with my mom. I still call her 30 times a day and she ignores most of my calls."

Speaking of Palak Tiwari’s debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film finally released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak Tiwari will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh starrer The Virgin Tree. The film is directed by Sidhant Sachdev. The actress also has another interesting project under her belt like Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It would be a Vishal Mishra directorial.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here