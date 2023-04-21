Palak Tiwari Reveals Salman Khan's Reaction After Her 'Low Neckline' Comment, Says 'I'm Still...'

Palak Tiwari has been grabbing headlines ever since she said in an interview that Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets. Palak assisted Salman on his film Antim. She, however, later clarified that her statement was “misunderstood".

While Palak’s statement created a stir on social media, with netizens judging Salman for being “regressive," the actress has revealed that her equation with the Bollywood superstar has not changed at all. During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Palak revealed that she still shares the same equation with Salman despite the whole controversy which prompted after her viral statement. When asked if her equation has changed with Salman, Palak said, “Not at all. Never."

“I’m still learning that the things you mean with the best of intentions can somehow be turned into something malapropos. It’s something I’m still coming on terms with," she added.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Palak had earlier said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’."

She later issued a clarification and said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them.”

Palak is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also has Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.

