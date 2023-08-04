Sexy! Palak Tiwari Sizzles In Hot Saree With Plunging Bralette, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Palak Tiwari is raising the heat on social media with her ultra-glamorous look in a saree. The Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress attended Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Palak Tiwari looked stunning in the shimmery saree paired with a plunging bralette. She sported loose, tousled beach waves and completed her look with golden heels.

Palak was joined by her rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan at the party. However, the duo arrived at the venue separately. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjali Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor were also present at the engagement bash.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, are said to be dating for a while. The duo had sparked dating rumours earlier when they were spotted in the same car post having dinner. Palak had denied these claims, saying that the duo was only friends. However, the two once again set tongues wagging after they were spotted on a movie date. According to the latest reports, Palak and Ibrahim’s ‘relationship’ has been approved by their parents.

A Bollywood Life report stated that Ibrahim’s parents, actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan do not meddle in his personal life until he seeks their wisdom. They have given him the freedom to make his own decisions. Elder sister and actor Sara Ali Khan also finds happiness in what makes Ibrahim happy, the report stated.