Palak Tiwari Turns Heads in a Sexy Blue Outfit, Fuels Ibrahim Ali Khan Dating Rumours; Watch

All eyes were on Palak Tiwari as she made her way to a party on Sunday night. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, had heads turning when walked into the party wearing a sexy off shoulder dress. Palak teamed up the little blue dress with a pair of matching boots and a small handbag. She completed her look by tying her hair up into a neat ponytail. However, it wasn’t just her look that had fans talking. Fans noticed that Ibrahim Ali Khan was also attending the party with her.

The soon-to-debut actor was spotted making his way to the same party shortly after Palak made her way to the bash. Ibrahim, who is Saif Ali Khan’s son, opted for a casual fit for the Sunday night gathering. He was seen wearing a white tee along with a pair of grey pants and sported a beard. Watch the video below:

Palak and Ibrahim have long been rumoured to be dating. However, earlier this year, Palak had answered questions about her dating rumours with Ibrahim and denied the rumours. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak had clarified that she and Ibrahim are just ‘good friends’. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," she had said.