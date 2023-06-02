Palak Tiwari's Scenic Vacation Is All About Style With Comfort, Fans Call Her 'Beautiful'

Palak Tiwari has been constantly setting the internet on fire with her pictures from the Maldives. She has been keeping her fans updated about her vacation and now seems like she is on her next trip. The budding actress took to social media to share glimpses of her serene vacation amidst the mountains.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Palak can be seen giving a tour of the outside view of her room. She is looking gorgeous in a yellow colour dress with a plunging neckline. The actress is not wearing any makeup and is seemingly looking happy. “Can u tell I’m very excited to be here ,” reads her caption. The video grabbed the immediate attention of fans. Fans showered the actress with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Sexy”. Another wrote, “Enjoy enjoy.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Palak Tiwari has been making waves through her acting skills. On Thursday, she was spotted with her mother Shweta Tiwari, and brother Reyansh at the airport. They were heading for vacation. Shweta has also shared pictures from the holiday.

Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released on April 21, the film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

In a recent interview with Mastiii, Palak explained that she could have never made it big on television. “I knew that I wanted to do movies. I feel my mom did TV for so many years and she has handled and done everything so well. There is nothing left for me to do. And there would anyways be comparison, but I think I never stood a chance in TV," she said.