Pamela Chopra and Yash Chopra's Beautiful Love Story Will Make You Emotional; Here's How They Met

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai. She was 74 years old and reportedly succumbed to age-related issues. Yash Chopra who was known to be a hopeless romantic owing to his movie shocked the world by tying the knot with Pamela in an arranged marriage. But their love story wasn’t simple as it appeared to be, it involved rejection and an awkward meeting. Pamela herself narrated her love story during an old interaction with Rediff. Here’s how their journey of love began

Their first meeting

Pamela and Yash Chopra first met at a cricket event in Delhi. Reportedly, the duo was seated just a few rows apart from each other. Pamela was accompanied by her two cousins and claimed that the legendary director kept turning around but it wasn’t a while later that she discovered, he was looking at her.

Their first conversation

Though they had already seen each other, the duo spoke for the first time during their second meeting at a Sangeet ceremony when Pamela was in Mumbai. She was staying at her cousin Simi Garewal’s house. Pamela sang at the event which lead the director to compliment her.

The meeting that turned disastrous

Pamela and Yash Chopra’s marriage was arranged in a traditional manner. Their families had a common friend, the mother of filmmaker Romesh Sharma. After watching her sing at a wedding, she thought Pamela was a perfect match for Yash Chopra. “She was not wrong because we had a wonderful marriage,” said Pamela.

However, their first set-up meeting was a complete disaster as the duo did not speak to each other when their families gave them space to interact. It was after a long embarrassing silence that Chopra said, “I suppose we have met before.” When Pamela asked him where she was shocked to learn that he remembered their past encounters. However, the marriage prospect was dissolved after the duo didn’t click. “Ghanti nahi baji (The bell didn’t ring),” Yash Chopra told his family of their meeting.

The flower of love

After the disaster meeting, they got another opportunity to meet when Yash Chopra missed his flight and had to stay back in Delhi. This time, there was no pressure between the duo. Yash Chopra was quite relaxed in a lungi and kurta when they spoke openly. Pamela said she saw a whole new side of his personality and this time the bell did ring in Chopra's heart.

Theory marriage

The duo tied the knot in 1970. The couple are survived by two sons, Aditya Chopra, born in 1971, and Uday Chopra, born in 1973. Aditya Chopra is married to actress Rani Mukerji. After the wedding, Pamela Chopra looked after their households while also contributing to Chopra’s work like writing the scripts of Kabhie Kabhie and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

