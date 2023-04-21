Pamela Chopra Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Heart Tugging Note, 'Life Comes To A Standstill'

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai. She was 74 years old and reportedly succumbed to age-related issues. Amitabh Bachchan who had gone to pay his condolences to Pamela yesterday has now penned a heart-tugging note in his blog in which he recalled the time spent with Pamela among other pensive thoughts.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look the people the crew the work the work it self … all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance .. "

He further continued, “In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill ! So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath .. And one by one they all leave us ..all left with the pleasant times spent ..And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past ..life is so unpredictable and tough .."

After Pamela Chopra’s demise, the family had issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites will take place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

As per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

