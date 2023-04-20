Pamela Chopra Death: Poonam Dhillon Shares Unseen Pics, Remembers 'Pammy' In Heartfelt Note

Pamela Chopra Death: Poonam Dhillon Shares Unseen Pics, Remembers ‘Pammy’ In Heartfelt NotePamela Chopra, the wife of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died at the age of 74 on Thursday in Mumbai. The Chopra family’s production house, Yash Raj Films, announced the news of her demise in a statement. Tributes have been pouring in for Pamela Chopra from all corners of Bollywood. Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon has now penned down a lengthy note in memory of the “lady of grace, intelligence, integrity, love, strength and generosity.” Sharing a series of pictures of herself with Pamela Chopra, Poonam Dhillon described the singer-producer as her “mentor” and revealed that it was Aditya Chopra’s mother who groomed her “from a gawky teenager to a presentable film actor on screen in Trishul.”

In the first picture, Pamela Chopra can be seen standing next to a portrait of her late husband Yash Raj. Another picture shows Poonam Dhillon posing with her. The actress began her note: “Lost a tremendous lady of grace, intelligence, integrity, love, strength, generosity, Pamela Yash Chopra… Can go on about her limitless amazing qualities. My mentor, the person who groomed me from a gawky teenager to a film actor presentable on screen in Trishul.” Poonam revealed that she has “learnt a lot” from Pamela Chopra, and she “will miss her intensely”. Going ahead, the Teri Meherbaniyan actress mentioned how much the industry will miss “Saturday screenings” organised by her at the Yash Raj Studio. She said that everyone waited for the screening so eagerly that they used to mark it on their calendars.

Poonam Dhillon added, “Have spent such Precious time with her where I have learnt a lot from her. Truly will miss her intensely…As will everyone who knew her. Her Saturday screenings at Yash Raj Studio were a much-awaited weekly event marked on all our calendars. Her carefully curated meals were a delight and fabulous… media reported her age as 85 but she was not yet 75. Would have been 75 this year on July 29th. A Leo with all the qualities of a lioness. Love You, Pammy…Be in Peace with the almighty and Yash Ji.”

Actress Bhagyashree, in the comments section, wrote, “RIP”, with a joining hand emoticon.

In a separate post, Poonam Dhillon dropped another happy picture of herself with Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra. In the caption, she revealed that the picture was clicked at one of her birthday parties. Poonam Dhillon called it her “happy memory.” She wrote in the caption, “My happy memory … on one of my birthdays… miss you both”

Pamela Chopra was last seen in Netflix’s four-part docu-series The Romantics, which celebrates the legacy of Yash Chopra and his majestic production house.

