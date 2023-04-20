Pamela Chopra Death: Salman Khan Cancels Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Screening In Mumbai

Following the sudden demise of Pamela Chopra, Salman Khan has reportedly decided to cancel the special celebrity screening of his upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. As reported by E-Times, the screening, which was supposed to take place in Mumbai on Thursday night has now been cancelled.

It should be noted that Salman Khan shares a warm relationship with the Chopra family. He has also featured in several of Yash Raj Films including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He recently made a special appearance in YRF’s Pathaan. Released in January this year, Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. It turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Next, Salman will be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. It will hit theatres on April 21.

Talking about Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

As per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

Several celebrities have also been visiting Aditya Chopra’s residence in Mumbai to pay their last tribute to Pamela. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his son Aryan Khan as he visited Aditya’s residence. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also snapped arriving at the venue.

