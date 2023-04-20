Pamela Chopra Death: Shah Rukh Khan Rushes to Aditya Chopra's House With Aryan; Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan visited Aditya Chopra’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to pay his last tribute to Pamela Chopra. The Pathaan actor was snapped arriving at the residence along with his elder son, Aryan Khan.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting a completely white attire. He opted for a white sweatshirt and paired it with trousers of the same colour. On the other hand, Aryan wore a white T-shirt along with blue jeans. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It should be noted that Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several Yash Raj Films’ movies. He was recently seen in YRF’s Spy Universe movie, Pathaan. It was released in January this year and emerged as a mega-blockbuster. Other YRF movies which featured SRK include Fan (2016), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) among others.

Talking about Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

As per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

Soon after the news of Pamela’s demise made headlines, several celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Javed Akhtar among others took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra’s mother.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here