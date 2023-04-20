Pamela Chopra Passes Away: Katrina Kaif Rushes To Be By Aditya Chopra's Side; Video Goes Viral

Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday (April 20) morning. Her demise has come as a sudden shock to the entire film fraternity. Several celebs have now rushed to Aditya Chopra’s residence in Mumbai to mourn Pamela’s demise and offer their condolences. Katrina Kaif along with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal was also snapped as she arrived at Aditya’s home. A video of the two has now surfaced on social media.

In the video, Katrina and Vicky can be seen stepping into Aditya Chopra’s house. After a brief interaction with Karan Johar, who also arrived to pay his last respects, the actress then rushed inside a room. Watch the video here:

Katrina has worked in several Yash Raj Films’ movies. She will soon be seen in YRF’s Spy Universe movie, Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Other YRF movies which featured Katrina include Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dhoom 3.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were also spotted arriving at Aditya Chopra’s residence. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also visited Aditya to offer their condolences.

Talking about Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection,” the statement read.

As per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

Soon after the news of Pamela’s demise made headlines, many celebs including Anushka Sharma and Javed Akhtar among others took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra’s mother.

