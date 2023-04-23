Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Attend

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74. Pamela had two sons with Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. The news of her sudden demise left the entire industry shell-shocked as the celebs turned up in huge numbers to attend her funeral and offer their condolences. Now a special prayer meet for Pamela was organised in Mumbai on Sunday that was also graced by many prominent faces like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan and others.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Yash Raj Films, released a never-before-seen video of Yash Chopra’s wife speaking about her musical contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to Twitter and YouTube, YRF shared the video featuring some of the classic Bollywood songs, she had sung. In the video, Pamela opened up about how she made the cut to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s album. “I was actually dubbing for Lataji. I was doing a dub, but to my greatest pleasure and happiness, I can’t tell you… Jatin-Lalit told me, ‘No, you have sung it so beautifully. We don’t want to dub it.’ I can’t tell you what I felt at that time,” she said.

Pamela lent her voice for Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi from Chandni (1989), Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from Aaina (1993), Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye from Darr (1993), which are also featured in the video. Sharing the video, YRF wrote, “Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life).”

Pamela made her last on-screen appearance in the 2023 Netflix docu-series The Romantics where she talked about Yash’s film career and the production house’s legacy.

Pamela Chopra was the wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. She passed away after battling pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai earlier told Indian Express.

After her death, the production house issued an official statement that read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

