Pandya Store Fame Kanwar Dhillon Poses With GF Alice Kaushik, Dances With Neil Bhatt In Birthday Pics

Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, March 15. On this special day, the actor hosted a mega bash which was attended by several of his co-stars and industry colleagues.

Kanwar was snapped arriving at the party with his co-star and girlfriend Alice Kaushil. While birthday boy Kanwar looked absolutely dapper in his black outfit, Alice sported an orange dress and looked gorgeous as ever. Among others, Kanwar’s Pandya Store co-stars Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Shiny Doshi also attended the bash. Kinshuk Mahajan aka Kanwar’s on-screen brother also graced the occasion with his wife Divya Gupta.

In one of the photos, Akshay and Shiny were seen dancing together. Another picture featured Kanwar dancing his heart out with Simran Budharup. One of the clicks also showcased Kanwar cutting the cake as Akshay held it in his hands.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars and real-life couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also joined Kanwar for the celebration. Check out the pictures from Kanwar’s birthday celebration here:

Among others Vikas Gupta, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Mohit Parmar also attended Kanwar Dhillon’s birthday bash.

Kanwar is known for playing the role of Shiva in Pandya Store. The show revolves around a married couple and their struggle to manage their family business along with the husband’s three younger siblings.

