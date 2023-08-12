Pandya Store Fame Kanwar Dhillon Reveals His Favourite Contestant Of Bigg Boss OTT

The hit Star Plus TV show Pandya Stores has captured the hearts of viewers with its engaging storyline and unexpected twists. The show’s actors have also gained immense popularity, with Kanwar Dhillon, who portrays Shiva in the series, standing out among them. While Pandyan Stores continues to dominate the TRP charts in the realm of daily soaps, another reality show has been generating significant buzz alongside it - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, streamed on the Voot app.

With the growing hype surrounding the reality show, actor Kanwar Dhillon was recently asked about his favourite contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. According to a report from Indian Forum, when questioned about his preferred contestant, Kanwar Dhillon promptly named Elvish Yadav. He expressed his support for Systum to emerge victorious, emphasizing that despite being a wildcard entry, Elvish Yadav has showcased impressive gameplay.

Kanwar Dhillon also addressed the contentious topic of wildcards not deserving to win the show, which had been circulating within the Bigg Boss OTT house. The notion was initially raised by fellow contestant Abhishek. Dhillon found Abhishek’s perspective on Elvish Yadav’s wildcard entry to be misguided and expressed his irritation towards the ongoing discourse.

“Honestly, this topic has been coming across as very irritating to me, which has been going on in the show for the past few weeks," stated Kanwar Dhillon. He then elaborated on his belief that Abhishek might be intimidated by Elvish Yadav. He praised Elvish’s supportive nature and contrastingly labelled Abhishek as an overconfident contestant.

While acknowledging that having followers and playing well is commendable, Dhillon questioned why Abhishek consistently praised himself. He concluded by expressing his desire for Systum, represented by Elvish Yadav, to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT.

In terms of his career, Kanwar Dhillon made his acting debut in 2012 through an Indian teen comedy series. He gained recognition for his role as Arjun Singh in the TV show Piya Rangrezz.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is in its final stages, with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani being the top five finalists. As the excitement builds towards the show’s culmination, fans eagerly await the revelation of the ultimate winner.