Pankaj Kapur Birthday: Add Actor's Recent Releases to Your Watchlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANKAJ KAPUR: Is there anything Pankaj Kapur can’t do? The multitalented man has portrayed a plethora of characters onscreen in his career spanning over four decades. Be it the detective from the popular 1980s series Karamchand or Mussadi Lal from the sitcom Office Office, he has amazed the audience every time he was given a project.
His acting skills as the strict Brahmin priest in Dharm or the underworld don Jahangir Khan in Maqbool has also garnered him much praise. After proving his mettle in theatre, television and film industries, the versatile actor left the audience awestruck with his performances in web-series. His talent is hard to overlook.
As the actor turns 69 today, we take a look at some of his recent films to add to your watchlist:
- Bheed
Pankaj Kapur’s most recent performance was in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed in 2023. He played the character of Balram Trivedi alongside the lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a fictional depiction of the circumstances during the COVID pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020. It showed the difficulties that migrant labourers encountered during this time period in their attempts to reach their home.
- Lost
This thriller, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolves around a journalist’s search for a young activist. In the process, she questions the morals and ethics of her profession. Yami Gautam leads the film along with Pankaj Kapur, who essayed the role of her grandfather. It premiered on the OTT platform Zee5 in February 2023.
- Jersey
The seasoned actor appeared in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film Jersey, last year. In the sports drama, Pankaj Kapur plays the coach. Shahid Kapoor, his son, and Mrunal Thakur were the leads. The film was a remake of the 2019 Tamil film of the same name. The plot centred around a cricketer’s quest to make it big on the pitch after a failed attempt.
- JL 50
Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, and Abhay Deol had significant roles in the sci-fi thriller, directed by Shailender Vyas. The miniseries, released on SonyLiv in September 2020, has four episodes.