Pankaj Tripathi and Main Atal Hoon Team Meet Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow Amid Shooting Schedule

Pankaj Tripathi won millions of hearts when he revealed his first look as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji for the biopic, ‘Main Atal Hoon’. And now, the actor has officially started shooting for the movie.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, Producer Vinod Bhanushali and Director Ravi Jadhav recently met the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath. The team of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ discussed about their film the most anticipated biopic of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and their shoot plans in the state’s capital city, Lucknow.

Main Atal Hoon will revolve around the life and political career of India’s beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. “Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi said while talking about the film."

Director Ravi Jadhav also added, “I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Main Atal Hoon is a special film. Everyone associated with the film is leaving no stone unturned for it to be one of the best experiences for our audiences. We went through a lot of research for right from the story, locations to looks for each of our character before coming on floors for the shoot of our film.”

Helmed by National Award-Winning Director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim – Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Bhavesh Bhanushali, Ishaan Dutta, Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

The film will hit theatres in December 2023.