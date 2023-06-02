Pankaj Tripathi Eyes A Busy 2023 With Seven Releases; Says, 'Life Has Been Busy...'

Pankaj Tripathi’s fans are already worried about the disappearance of their favourite star. Pankaj, who is known for picking only selective roles for him, has been keeping quite low key for the first quarter of 2023, with no major announcement from the work front. However, the actor promises it’s going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

Pankaj will be looking forward to seven releases this year, including Gulkanda Tales, Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Fukrey 3, Murder Mubarak, Kadak Singh, Metro Inn Dino. He has already started shooting for the much awaited Main Hoon Atal and will start shooting Stree 2.

Pankaj says, “It’s nothing like I was missing from the scene, just that there is a process to make a movie which takes time. My movies Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Kadak Singh and Fukrey 3, are already in post-production and I have already started shooting for Main Hoon Atal and will start shooting for the most anticipated Stree 2. So, everything seems to be on track. I was also a little busy with some personal work. I was taking care of some of the development work in my village. So, yeah, life has been busy. I just have to wait for the right time for the movies to be out.”

Pankaj Tripathi is originally from Gopalganj, a district in Bihar recently got a government school renovated there. Pankaj spoke about his decision to get the school renovated to ABP news, “Our Gopalganj district administration made an app called the Gopalganj Gaurav app. A meeting was held where the administration said that if anyone who is from the district but resides outside, wants to undertake social service activities for their village or district, the administration will help them undertake such activities. I was present in the meeting, and I felt it was a good initiative.” He revealed that two months later, the principal of the new secondary school and the actor’s former primary school called him and said that they required funds to construct a compound wall and gates to secure the premises.

Pankaj planned and funded the project along with his elder brother. However, when he visited the school, he realized that the school was in bad condition with the plaster on the walls falling off. Moreover, the colours were faded, lights and fans weren’t functioning properly and a lot of other things were wrong with the school’s infrastructure. Pankaj then decided to revamp the whole school through the trust that was formed in the name of his mother and father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation.

Pankaj further stated that the initiative was taken in order to inspire students to attend the school and show a keen interest in their studies “by experiencing the state-of-the-art infrastructure in their vicinity and develop an interest in education.”

In Mirzapur 3, Pankaj will be bringing his character Kaleen bhai to life for the third time. His movie Kadak Singh also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi. The movie Main Atal Hoon is based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.