Pankaj Tripathi 'Fainted and Fell' After Hrithik Roshan Stabbed Him On Agneepath Sets

Back in 2012, Pankaj Tripathi and Hrithik Roshan shared the screen space together for Agneepath. The film turned out to be a massive hit, and the death scene from the film remains iconic till date. Recently, Pankaj opened up about filming the death scene from the film and revealed that he ‘fainted and fell’ when Hrithik Roshan had to stab him.

In an interview with Mashable, Pankaj shared, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times. I held my breath reaction ke chakkar me (in an attempt to react). I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red. One can only one’s imagination. I remember in the second or third take, I fainted for a few seconds. I fell.”

He added, “While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. People gathered around me quickly, and splashed water on my face. I came to my senses to see so many people are surrounding me.”

Agneepath was a super hit at the box office when it was released in 2012. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Their performances were lauded by the audience and the film is still hailed as one of the best remakes in Bollywood.

The film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990’s Agneepath. Helmed by Mukul Anand, Agneepath featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, while Danny Denzongpa essayed the role of Kancha Cheena. The film also starred Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangad and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Pankaj Tripathi, the actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar. The film has minted over 10 crores on it’s opening day.