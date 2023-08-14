Pankaj Tripathi Reveals The Challenges He Faced Playing Sultan Qureshi In Gangs Of Wasseypur

Pankaj Tripathi, a name synonymous with exceptional acting in Bollywood, has garnered an immense fan following over the years. Yet, it was his portrayal in the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur that catapulted him into the limelight. The two-part gangster action crime film, directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap, featured Tripathi in the memorable role of Sultan Qureshi, a butcher. While his performance was hailed by audiences, little did they know about the challenges he faced behind the scenes to bring the character to life.

Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur team graced Kapil Sharma’s show, reminiscing about their time working on the film that still holds a special place in the hearts of many. The film’s release in 2012 marked a turning point, elevating many of its cast members to stardom. During the show, the actors shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes, shedding light on the trials they encountered during filming.

Pankaj Tripathi, who was present in the show, offered insights into his experience. The versatile actor, portraying the role of Sultan Butcher, disclosed a striking fact. He revealed that he is a devoted vegetarian in real life. Despite that, the demands of his role required him to visit an actual slaughterhouse on set. The sight of meat carcasses proved to be overwhelming for Tripathi, leading to an unsettling reaction. He disclosed how he vomited multiple times on the set due to the discomfort the slaughterhouse scene caused him.

Tripathi shared during The Kapil Sharma Show, “I had arrived in Mumbai only a few years prior to being cast in Wasseypur. Upon reaching Mumbai, I started working in television to sustain my household. I portrayed the character of a father in a serial. It was then that I received the news of being cast in Gangs of Wasseypur. Upon learning this, I abandoned television and delved into the world of films. The TV show progressed one week ahead of me. I successfully secured the role and arrived on the film set. The character I portrayed was that of a butcher. As I stood outside the slaughterhouse, witnessing the scene, my condition deteriorated. For a vegetarian like me, this was immensely challenging. The sight prompted me to vomit multiple times on set. But, I was able to eventually complete the scene."

Gangs of Wasseypur emerged as a pivotal milestone for Pankaj Tripathi and his fellow cast members, carving their names in Bollywood’s history books. While the actor’s recent venture, the satirical comedy-drama film OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar, continues to garner attention, it’s evident that his dedication and sacrifice in his earlier roles have played a significant role in his rise to prominence. The film reportedly grossed over 40 crores in its first weekend, further solidifying Tripathi’s impact in the industry.