The last couple of years has seen unprecedented growth in the viewership of OTT content. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Jitendra Kumar changed the dynamics of the entertainment business by featuring in the content produced by leading streaming platforms. They carved their OTT niche way before many mainstream actors.

OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video have curated a vast variety of content for the audience. Talented actors who were struggling to get enough presence on the silver screen found a medium that not just valued their art but also gave them their due credit. Let’s know about these great artists who are ruling the OTT industry and entertaining audiences with their commendable performances.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee had gained recognition from the audience by playing funny characters in films like Dream Girl and Stree, but when people saw him in the role of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, he gained more popularity. He began his career as a casting director and his first film appearance was in Rang De Basanti.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi had worked in many films before debuting on OTT, but he became an overnight star by playing the role of Kaleen Bhaiya in the web series Mirzapur. He began his acting career in 2004 with the Bollywood film Run and appeared in various minor roles in films including Apaharan, Bunty Aur Babli, Omkara, Shaurya, Chillar Party, Agneepath and many more.

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar has done a great job in many web series. Everyone liked his performance in the comedy-drama series Panchayat. He is best known for his role of Jitu bhaiya in TVF’s Kota Factory and Jeetu in Pitchers. He made his film debut with Shuruaat Ka Interval in 2014 and appeared in Bollywood films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Chaman Bahaar.

Divyenndu Sharma

Divyenndu Sharma is best known for playing the role of Munna in the web series Mirzapur, although he made his debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he got real recognition from Mirzapur. He first appeared in a small role in Aaja Nachle (2007) and also acted in films like Chashme Baddoor, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Bobby Deol

Despite having acted in many Bollywood films, Bobby Deol entered the world of OTT in 2020. He became popular by playing the role of Baba Nirala in the web series Aashram. The audience liked his performance and his acting as a negative character. Bobby Deol appeared as a child artist in Dharam Veer (1977) and had his first lead role in the blockbuster film Barsaat released in 1995.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is popular in South cinema, but she gained popularity in North India too after acting in the spy thriller series The Family Man 2, in which she was seen opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave released in 2010.

