Paramore Cancels US Tour Dates As Hayley Williams Battles Lung Infection

Paramore’s This Is Why tour has been captivating North American audiences since May. Unfortunately, the band’s frontwoman, Hayley Williams, is grappling with a lung ailment that has led to the unfortunate decision of cancelling the remaining concerts. Williams has expressed her priority to prioritise her health at this moment to avoid any potential long-term consequences from the infection.

Taking to the official social media handle, she wrote, “After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong." She also added, “With a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City."

Hayley Williams mentioned, “I have been doing everything I can fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing its past the point of wanting to push through to put a good show for you all."

She further apologised to all fans who were so patient as the band kept changing dates, but she stated, “I physically can not go on." The official statement also added that refunds will be given to all those who have already purchased tickets.

While Paramore fans are disappointed over the cancelled show, they all wish for the lead singer’s speedy recovery. A fan wrote, “It happens, you’re only human! We love you Hayley." Another fan who was present at her show in Seattle said, “She was amazing of course, but you could tell she was trying as hard as she could to push through, coughing and forcing her voice to hit those amazing notes." She performed in Seattle on August 9.

Over 30 concerts were held across the US and Canada as part of the This Is Why tour, which began in May and was set to conclude on August 13 in Salt Lake City. Reportedly, Paramore is anticipated to restart their tour later this year, with a number of gigs scheduled in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Although the band has not yet disclosed any modifications to their worldwide tour schedule, yet.