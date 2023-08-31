Paramporul To Kushi, 5 Tamil Films Releasing On September 1

The Tamil film industry has gained nationwide recognition for its engaging content and fantastic performances by the actors. Films like Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram have become huge hits among the masses and have forced people to come back to theatres. After the recent success of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, expectations have been set quite high for Tamil cinema. Jailer has taken the box office by storm and has so far earned Rs 325.35 crore at the box office in India. So, let’s look at some of the most exciting Tamil films releasing on September 1.

Paramporul

One of the most highly anticipated films in Tamil cinema releasing this week is Paramporul. It is a crime drama and revolves around a smuggling mafia and a cop. It is directed by Aravind Raj and stars Amitash Pradhan and Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The music in the project is by Yuvan Shankara Raja, and it is all set to hit theatres on September 1.

Kushi

Kushi is one of the most anticipated romantic films of 2023. It has a stellar cast of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and is a love story about an army officer and a Kashmiri girl in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. The trailer and the songs have received a great response from the audience, and they are eagerly waiting for the film’s release on Friday.

Rangoli

Rangoli is another Tamil film that is releasing on September 1. The film is a love story that gives a sense of nostalgia about the romance during the school days. It is directed by Vaali Mohan Das and has Aadukalam Murugadoss, Hamaresh, Prarthna Sandeep, Saishri Prabhakaran and Akshaya Hariharan in important roles.

Kick

Kick is a Tamil romantic comedy film that is releasing on September 1. It is written and directed by Prashanth Raj. The film stars Santhanam, Tanya Hope and Ragini Dwivedi in the lead roles, and it also has numerous comedy stars such as Brahmanandam, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, and Y G Mahendran in supporting roles.

Lucky Man

Lucky Man is a comedy-drama film directed by Balaji Venugopal. It stars Yogi Babu and Raichal Rabecca in the lead roles, with Veera, Abdool Lee, RS Shivaji, Amit Bhargav and others in supporting roles. The film is all set to release on September 1 in theatres.