Paramporul Trailer Out: R Sarathkumar And Amitash Are ‘Ready For The Hunt’

Actor R Sarathkumar, whose last film Por Thozhil was a super hit at the box office, will be next seen in Paramporul. The film also features actors Amitash, Pradhan and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles.

Actor Silambarasan TR and director Mari Selvaraj shared the Paramporul by posting it on Twitter. Silambarasan wrote, “Here’s the intense trailer of Paramporul! Best wishes to the entire team! God bless."

Mari Selvareaj tweeted, “Wishing you all success my dear friend Aravind Raj. Enter the gritty world of #Paramporul. Let the hunt begin."

The movie is directed by Aravind Raj and produced by Kavi Creations. The music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who made his debut with Aravindhan. S Pandikumar handled the movie’s cinematography, while the editing has been done by Nagooran Ramachandran.

The trailer has received more than 1 lakh views. The comments section has been flooded with fans expressing their excitement for the movie. One user commented, “I cannot wait for the movie to release." Another well-wisher posted, “Wishing the best for the film." A third fan commented about the music and wrote, “Music is great in the film."

The trailer shows the lead actors of the movie taking a deep dive into idol smuggling. The crime thriller drama gives a glimpse of how networking is established through a combination of trials and tribulations experienced by the characters. R Sarathkumar is seen wearing khakhi as a police officer and is seen looking over a case of smuggling. It can be seen that during the investigation the victim is in possession of idols with Amitash and has informed cop Sarathkumar, stating the value, which is around Rs 50-60 crore.

R Sarathkumar has acted in more than 145 films and is currently ruling the theatres with his June 9 release, Por Thozill, which is doing well at the box office. He has many films lined up for release which include Nirangal Moondru, Naa Naa, Sarweshwar, Aazhi: The Ocean, Ommomme, Naangu Vazhi Saalai and Vidiyal.