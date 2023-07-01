Parents-To-Be Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya Step Out For A Dinner Date

Lovebirds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are about to embark on their most incredible journey—parenthood! The actors are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their precious bundle of joy. Recently, Disha and Rahul were spotted on a dinner date. Although they were in haste, the actors paused and posed for the paparazzi. The parents-to-be made heads turn with their appearance. While Disha Parmar was seen in a short bodycon, full-sleeved black dress, Rahul Vaidya sported an all-casual look for the date night. The duo waved and smiled at the paps before entering the restaurant.

Pictures and videos are now doing rounds on the internet. Many of their fans showered love on the duo. A user commented, “The most romantic and cute couple," while another wrote, “Both are so sweet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In a heartwarming Instagram announcement in May, the couple excitedly shared the news of their pregnancy. They posted a lovely picture together, accompanied by a glimpse of the baby’s ultrasound image. In the caption, they expressed their happiness, saying, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY." The photos also captured Disha gracefully showcasing her baby bump in a stylish black midi dress, while Rahul Vaidya held a slate with the endearing words “mummy" and “daddy" written on it, along with a heart emoji. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya has appeared on several reality series, including Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss 14. Apart from that, he has released successful albums and performed popular songs. Disha Parmar, on the other hand, has appeared in various famous daily soaps. Currently, she is seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.