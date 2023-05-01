Inside Gauahar Khan's Baby Shower With Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode And Other Stars

It was in December when Gauahar Khan delighted fans with an adorable animated post on Instagram, announcing her pregnancy. Now, months later, the actress and her husband Zaid Darbar hosted a grand baby shower for their close friends and family members. The celebratory event, which took place on Sunday, was attended by many television actors including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy among others. Pictures and videos of the event, which have been shared on social media, show the soon-to-be parents looking overjoyed as they prepare to welcome a new member to their family.

For the baby shower, Gauahar Khan chose a vibrant flowy gown elevated with a floral print. With minimal accessories and dewy makeup, the actress left her sleek tresses left loose while smiling for the cameras. Her husband Zaid Darbar complemented her look in a multicolour shirt paired with a white t-shirt. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs and looked equally rejoiced during the cake-cutting ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes)

Zaid Darbar shared a glimpse of the baby shower venue on social media, which was adorned with floral accents and golden balloons.

Among the attendees, Mahhi Vij arrived at the event alongside her kids. She picked a gorgeous blue salwar suit while making her appearance and her little munchkins were twinning in matching white floral sharara suits.

Mommy-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy also joined the celebration with her husband Gautam Rode. The actor looked dapper in a white casual shirt paired with white trousers. On the other hand, Pankhuri Awasthy chose a bright yellow traditional attire. The couple had contagious smiles on their faces as they posed alongside hosts Gauahar and Zaid.

The parents-to-be chose a creative way to announce the pregnancy news in an adorable animated video that features caricatures of both Gauahar and Zaid riding a bike. “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become Three! Insha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey,” read the announcement post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Zaid and Gauahar tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony back in 2020.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here