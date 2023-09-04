Exclusive! Paresh Rawal Wishes He Had More Screen Time in Dream Girl 2: 'My Role Is Good But Isn't...'

Dream Girl 2 continues its steady run at the box office. At the end of its second week, it has clocked Rs 78.06 crore and with it, its leading actor Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered his biggest hit in the last four years. Its hilarious one-liners and screenplay laced with a social message coupled with some stupendous performances have translated to positive word-of-mouth, thus making the film a well-packaged commercial entertainer.

Dream Girl 2 also marks the first collaboration between Khurrana and Paresh Rawal, who has also grabbed attention for his comic timing in the film. During an exclusive chat with News18, however, the veteran actor expresses that he wishes he had a longer screen time in the comic caper. “My role in Dream Girl 2 is good but isn’t as big as Ayushmann’s. But it’s a very good role. Sometimes, it’s great if you have less screen time in a bad film. But when you have a subject like Dream Girl 2, a director like Raaj Shaandilyaa, and an actor like Ayushmann, then you would want to have a longer screen time in the film,” he tells us candidly.

According to Rawal, this feeling also arises from the dearth of good comedy scripts these days. Talking about it, he points out, “The issue is you don’t get good scripts very often when it comes to comedy. It’s very difficult. So, in a situation like that, you would want to have a bigger role in a good comedy film. Much like any other actor, I also want a scope to perform better and have a chunkier role. All actors, after all, are greedy.”

Earlier, in an interview, Rawal had revealed how sequels are a way to encash a popular franchise and how he isn’t a big fan of sequels. So, with a relatively lesser screen time and Dream Girl 2 being a sequel, what made him sign the film? “I wanted to be a part of the Dream Girl franchise. I had the opportunity to work with Ektaa (R Kapoor; producer) ji. I had never had the chance to collaborate with her in all these years. I really admire and respect her as a producer. As a one-woman army, she had built such a big empire. I salute her! I also wanted to work with Ayushmann and Raaj,” he explains.

The Shehzada and Sharmaji Namkeen actor goes on to share that his decision to do Dream Girl 2 also stemmed from the fact that he enjoyed watching the first film. He says, “I had watched Dream Girl. I really loved it. The subject matter was very novel. I also loved the way it was handled and executed, especially Ayushmann and Annu Kapoor saab’s characters. Raaj had penned some crackling lines. The dialogues were superb. Dekh ke bahot mazza aaya tha mujhe.”

Known for his unfiltered and opinionated demeanour, Rawal reiterates that he’s happy to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and his upcoming projects like Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. However, he also admits to being cast in ‘bad films’ and shares, “A bad film is one that has no head or tail and where you don’t know the intention behind it, the people involved in it are not interested and even if they are, they don’t have enough knowledge about it. It requires a team effort to even make a bad film (laughs).”