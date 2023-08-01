Paresh Rawal Reflects on Hungama Turning into Cult Classic as it Marks 20 Years: 'We Gave Our 100 Percent'

As the iconic comedy Hungama completes 20 years, actor Paresh Rawal said he is surprised at the fondness for the comedy film and suggested that the hit movie deserves a remake.

“It’s been 20 years since the film released, and it makes me extremely happy and proud that the film is fondly remembered till date,” Rawal says, adding, “It was a very different family entertainer which has today turned out to be a cult movie. We had a lot of fun while working on the film, which was very well directed and written by Priyadarshan ji with good co-actors. It was also supported properly by the producers. But we never imagined that it would turn out to be a classic,” he said in a chat with Hindustan Times.

The 68-year-old actor reflected that during the filming, no one had any expectations, nor did they ever contemplate the film’s success or lasting impact. They approached the project with sincerity, giving their all, without thinking it’ll becoming a hit or a timeless classic. Their focus was on giving their best performance, leaving the film’s fate to the audience. “We go to the set to give our 100 percent with full honesty, and move on. It is the audience which makes the film hit, and in this case a classic. It is their love which keeps the story and film alive in their hearts and minds for 20 years, making it memorable. It is not in our hands. We just do our work and move on”.

Featuring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Shoma Anand in pivotal roles, the film portrays the story of a group of individuals whose misunderstandings lead to a cascade of chaotic and comedic situations. He feels it is “the subject backed with performances of everyone which makes the film timeless”.

The film clips featuring Paresh Rawal and Soma Anand have become popular memes on social media, and the actor acknowledges their presence. However, he clarifies that he doesn’t actively engage with social media or seek out such memes, finding them to be bothersome and uninteresting.