In November last year, Paresh Rawal announced that Kartik Aaryan was roped in for Hera Pheri 3. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he responded to a fan’s query surrounding the cast of the film and confirmed Kartik’s name. Soon, it created a stir on social media with many strongly expressing their disappointment with Kartik reportedly replacing Akshay Kumar in the hit franchise. In an interview, earlier this year, the veteran actor cleared the air and stated that both Kartik and Akshay were supposed to star in Hera Pheri 3 but that the Shehzada star wouldn’t be a part of it anymore.

As per reports, the original cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will now take the Hera Pheri franchise forward and in all possibility, it will go on floors in September. In fact, Shetty exclusively revealed to News18 a while back that the promos of the film have already been shot. And now, Paresh Rawal in a conversation with us, addresses the whole episode where he confirmed Kartik to be a part of the film and the backlash that followed.

So, what actually transpired? “Kartik Aaryan had a different role in the film. He wasn’t supposed to play Raju, which was played by Akshay Kumar in the first two films. Kartik’s character wasn’t cut from the same cloth as Raju and was made with a different fabric,” Rawal tells us. He further adds, “Kartik’s role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju. The premise of his character was different. One shouldn’t be afraid of backlashes. And once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes.”

Earlier, the veteran actor had mentioned that he was ‘sick and tired’ of the memes and reels made out of Baburao Apte, his character in Hera Pheri. He now says that he grew ‘over-confident’ during Phir Hera Pheri (2006). Prod him further and he remarks, “There was a sense of over-confidence and that shouldn’t have happened. Suniel Shetty anna was earnest and honest and carried the legacy of Shyam in an amazing way. Characters and premise like Hera Pheri come our way very rarely.”

The Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) and Soorarai Pottru (2020) actor goes on to reveal that it was during the post-production of Phir Hera Pheri that he realised he didn’t give it his all and that’s something he intends to not repeat with Hera Pheri 3. “We should work around it very diligently and treat it with a lot of nazaqat. We shouldn’t make it impure. I realised my mistake when I was dubbing for Phir Hera Pheri. Mujhe samajh mein aaya ke maine paap kar diya hai, bahot hi ganda paap kar diya hai. Par maahol hi aisa tha. Having said that, we shouldn’t have become so over-confident,” he elaborates.

Paresh will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 and he’s all set to showcase his impeccable comic timing to the audience once again. According to him, the mantra to creating a good comedy is to not take it too seriously. “You approach comic characters like any other character. You shouldn’t look at comedy as anything different. There’s no point of carrying around excess baggage when you’re doing a comic role. Coolie ke tarah ghusna nahi chahiye, pahalwaangiri kyun karna?” he asserts.