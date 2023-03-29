Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for the last couple of days for her rumoured relationship with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Reports are also doing the rounds that the two will soon tie the knot. Now, the actress has reacted for the first time to the wedding rumours. Parineeti was clicked at the Mumbai airport last evening when the paparazzi’s asked her about the recent news. While the actress did not say anything, she seemed to be blushing. When the shutterbugs noticed her blushing, they pointed it out in a funny manner.

Before stepping into the car, the actress thanked the paparazzi. Watch:

Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding rumours started doing the rounds after they were clicked on dinner and lunch dates last week.

Meanwhile, amid the strong wedding buzz, Raghav’s colleague Sanjeev Arora congratulated Parineeti and him for their alleged union.

Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter to share a collage of Parineeti and Raghav. Along with the picture, he wrote a special wish for them. He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

To add more fuel to the wedding rumours, Parineeti was also clicked at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence recently.

Parineeti made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer movie Uunchai along with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika. Currently, she is gearing up for Chamkila, which is a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80s- Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

