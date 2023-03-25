CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha Are Indeed Dating, Bonded Over 'Travel, Food': Report

March 25, 2023

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are dating.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha bonded over travel and food and are in a very safe place with their relationship.

Rumour has it that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has found love in politician Raghav Chadha. Buzz is that the couple is quite serious about each other and has been going out for dinner and lunch dates quite often. Recently the duo was captured outside a restaurant in town.

A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “Yes, Parineeti and Raghav are dating, and they couldn’t be happier about it. They have known each other for quite a long time, and it was only recently their bond bloomed into this relationship."

The source also added that they connected over a lot of things, with the main being “desire to live life fullest. They connected over travel and food. They are in a very safe space when it comes to their relationship which is why they are not bothered about stepping out together. They are really enjoying this new phase of their life."

Earlier in an interview with HT, Parineeti had also shared that she wishes to get married soon and have kids. “In terms of my personal life, I would love to get married and I would love to have children in my life. That is also important. I want to have a great balanced career which is full of highs and lows. I welcome both equally. I want to be healthy, I want to be happy with my family and my friends. The day I find my person and I fall in love with my person, I will want to marry him,” she shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to release in the latter half of this year. The film is a biopic about Punjabi singer-songwriter pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, who rose to fame in the 1980s recording and performing songs that were social commentaries or devotionals, and which became massive hits. The duo was later shot dead, in Mehsampur village, Punjab, in 1988.

