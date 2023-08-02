Parineeti Chopra And Dinesh Vijan Team Up For A Musical; Here’s What We Know

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular celebrities currently. She has been grabbing headlines lately. And now there is a piece of news coming in that she will be teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a musical film. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the actress is set to star in a musical film under Dinesh Vijan’s production.

The report claims this untitled project is about a women-led story set in the UK. The shooting is scheduled to begin around October 2023. A source close said, “It’s a delightful and entertaining story centered around an independent woman, with Parineeti playing a bubbly character. While the director and other movie details are currently kept under wraps, the pre-production is set to commence next month. The makers are also in discussions with Anupam Kher for an important role."

It is worth mentioning here that Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced Shiddat 2 with Sunny Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra. However, Parineeti step back due to scheduling conflicts. Both decided to part ways and promised to collaborate on a different project.

Talking about Maddock films, the production house has interesting films lined up including untitled romantic drama featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobrial, Happy Teacher’s Day with Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur, Pooja Meri Jaan starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, and Sarvgunn Sampann featuring Vaani Kapoor.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in The Great Indian Rescue which is set to release on October 5. The rescue drama is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfield disaster, she portrays the wife of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. Parineeti will star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila, slated for release on Netflix early next year.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music.