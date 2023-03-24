Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha set tongues wagging after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the two coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the shutterbugs and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car. The actress was seen wearing a casual black top which she paired with matching pants.

However, according to a report in India Today, Parineeti and Raghav are “just good friends" and they are not dating each other. If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

On Wednesday night, the duo was also clicked at Bastian Worli. They twinned in white. Photos and videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Parineeti and Raghav also posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the photo shared by the actress’ fanclub:

This comes a couple of months after Parineeti, Raghav, Adar Poonawalla, and Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan became the recipient of the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London.

Parineeti made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer movie Uunchai along with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika. Currently, she is gearing up for Chamkila, which is a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80s- Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

