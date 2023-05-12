CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement Preparations Begin At Delhi Venue; Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Engagement Preparations Begin At Delhi Venue; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 21:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged in New Delhi tomorrow i.e. on May 13.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged in New Delhi tomorrow i.e. on May 13.

Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra among others are likely to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have not yet confirmed their relationship yet. However, looks like it is no more a secret that the rumoured couple will get engaged in New Delhi tomorrow i.e. on May 13. It has been reported that the two will exchange rings in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place.

Now, a video from the engagement venue i.e. from Kapurthala House has surfaced online which shows how preparations are underway in full swing. In the viral clip, a few staff members can be seen working on decor items. Watch the video here:

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement is said to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Earlier today, it was also reported that Parineeti’s sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be attending her engagement. PeeCee’s mother, Madhu Chopra confirmed the engagement when she told Pinkvilla, “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings.”

Among others, Karan Johar and Sania Mirza’s name is also on the guest list. Just a few hours back, Thomas Drachkovitch, the former Amazon Executive was also spotted at the Delhi airport. He is also likely to attend his friend Parineeti’s engagement.

top videos

    Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav have planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

    The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, the actress and the politician studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

    About the Author
    Chirag Sehgal
    Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Parineeti Chopra
    2. raghav chadha
    3. bollywood
    first published:May 12, 2023, 21:48 IST
    last updated:May 12, 2023, 21:48 IST