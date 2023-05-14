Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Seal It With A Kiss In Their Engagement Video; Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are engaged! The couple got engaged amidst much fanfare in presence of their close friends and family in Delhi this evening. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Parineeti took to her Instagram to share pictures with Raghav Chadha from the engagement. “Everything I prayed for.. I said yes!" she captioned a series of beautiful pictures. Check it out here:

A video featuring Parineeti and Raghav from their engagement has been making rounds on the internet. The heartwarming footage showcases the couple joyfully cutting a cake, feeding each other, dancing to Mika’s performance, and sealing their love with a kiss on the lips. The newly engaged couple radiates pure happiness and bliss, cherishing each other’s presence and celebrating their love. Fans thronged the comments section to say how the couple looks “made for each other". “I gotta say I’m truly happy for both of them they truly are in love it’s so Dreamy," wrote one user, while another wrote, “so romantic!".

According to ANI, Parineeti and Raghav have both studied in London and have been friends for a long time. Parineeti holds Honours degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School, as reported by Vogue in 2014. They met while Parineeti was pursuing her studies in London. Raghav, too, as mentioned in a recent India Today report, studied at the London School of Economics (LSE) and later established a boutique wealth management firm in London before coming back to India.