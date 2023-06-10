Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Spotted at India vs Australia WTC Final, Photo Goes Viral

It seems that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha love cricket. The couple, who recently got engaged, were spotted at the WTC final match between India and Australia at The Oval, London, on Friday, June 9. In a photo that has now gone viral, Parineeti and Raghav are seen seated in the stands and enjoying the game.

Parineeti was seen wearing an all-white outfit with green coat. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader opted for an all-blue look, wearing a blue sweater shirt and a pair of pants. The couple sat in a rather empty stand and enjoyed the game.

The WTC Final match is not working in India’s favour. By the end of Day 3, India made some recovery after being reduced to 71/4 as they were bowled out for 296 runs a little into the second session. Australia thus took a significant 173-run lead with over two days of play still left in the WTC final.

As for Parineeti and Raghav, this isn’t the first time that they were spotted at a cricket match. During the IPL 2023, the couple was seen attending a match in Delhi and the photos of their visit had gone viral.

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13. The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

The couple was spotted in Rajasthan a few days after the engagement, allegedly hunting for a wedding venue. According to an ETimes report, Parineeti and Raghav have shown interest for the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The property is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola and it boasts of huge gardens overlooking the lake. Most likely, the couple will be getting hitched here. The couple is yet to react to the rumours.