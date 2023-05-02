CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Will Get Engaged on May 13 in New Delhi?
1-MIN READ

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Will Get Engaged on May 13 in New Delhi?

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 13:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they went on a lunch date.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been in news for her rumoured relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged this month in New Delhi. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours.

According to a fresh report in Indian Express.com, Parineeti and Raghav will make their relationship official with an intimate engagement in New Delhi on May 13. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has reacted to the report. Earlier, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated them for their “union".

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai recently. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car.

Last month, Raghav broke his silence on their romance rumours. Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti),” the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab.” If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

first published:May 02, 2023, 13:02 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 13:07 IST