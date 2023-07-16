Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Host A Wedding Reception In Gurugram? Here's What We Know

Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have become the center of attention ever since their engagement. The duo have been making all the headlines with every public appearance, the most recent one being their trip to Golden Temple where they sought blessings for their blissful journey. Fans cannot wait for them to tie the knots and every update related to their marriage is amping their excitement. Following that trajectory, the latest update that has come is in the context of their wedding reception.

If sources close to Hindustan Times were to be believed, while there are speculations that their wedding will take place sometime in October, the couple will organise three receptions respectively in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Gurugram. The source told the publication that the said reception might not be hosted at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel but at some other place. In fact, the parents of the couple Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha had gone to some hotel for a food tasting session.

“On Friday, there was a buzz in the hotel that Parineeti, Raghav and their families would be coming for a food tasting around 7:00 pm, but then it was moved to 9:00 pm. A lady, reportedly their manager, was coordinating on their behalf had already reached the venue at 8:30 pm. Around 9:45 pm, both their parents arrived at the hotel for the food tasting. There was information that they (Parineeti and Raghav) both would also come, but they didn’t show up and only the families tasted the food.”

The source added, “The food tasting might have been for a grand reception in Delhi NCR, as Raghav, whose birthplace is Delhi and is a politician, so he has most of his friends, closed ones and guests in Delhi. It didn’t look like they came in search of a wedding venue."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have also been on the hunt for their wedding venue. Reportedly, they are considering the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their wedding venue. Midday quoted a source as saying, “The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty." It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from the end of October to the first week of November.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.