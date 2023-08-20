Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha To Marry on September 25 in Rajasthan; Deets Inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have reportedly fixed a wedding date. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party leader got engaged in May and since then, reports have been doing the rounds that the couple will tie the knot later this year. It was also rumoured that the couple, much like Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra, was planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan. As per new reports, Parineeti and Raghav’s dream wedding seems to be coming to life.

A source told Bombay Times that Parineeti and Raghav have locked in the September 25 date and the prep has begun. “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September,” the insider claimed.

It is also claimed that the wedding will take place in Rajasthan but the reception will be hosted in Gurugram. Last month, a source told Hindustan Times the couple’s parents, Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha, have already done food tasting at hotels in Gurugram. It was also reported the couple is considering the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their wedding venue, the same location Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.

Just days after her engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra revealed it didn’t take her more than one breakfast date with Raghav to know he was all that she needed in a partner. The Girl on the Train actress was moved by the AAP politician’s humour, wit, and calming personality. While sharing a carousel of photos from her engagement on Instagram, Parineeti described the occasion as a dream come true.

“When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she said of the occasion.