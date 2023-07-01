Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Visit Golden Temple, Seek Blessings; Video Goes Viral

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were recently spotted at the Amritsar airport. The soon-to-be-married couple recently visited Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance. CNN News18 shared a video of the duo entering the Golden Temple. While Parineeti kept it comfy in an off-white kurta pyjama set, Raghav on the other hand wore a white kurta with a grey jacket. The duo sought blessings. Have a look at the video :

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.

“The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty,” a source told Mid-Day. It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from end of October to first week of November.

“The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, two receptions will be held, one and Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a grand one, Parineeti and Raghav’s nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself,” the insider added.

Earlier in May, Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony took place at Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Rumours of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. However, a report in ETimes suggested that the couple’s love story began last year. The sparks flew between Parineeti and Raghav on the sets of Chamkila. Parineeti was apparently shooting in Punjab for the film and Raghav had gone on the set to meet her as a friend. The two eventually fell in love.

Raghav and Parineeti have known each other for a very long time. According to multiple reports, the duo studied together in London School of Economics.