Parineeti Chopra Blushes As Crowd Cheers 'Bhabhi' During IPL Match; Video Goes Viral

Amid their dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently seen enjoying an IPL match in Mohali. While several pictures of the rumoured couple are already going viral on social media, a new video has caught everyone’s attention. In the viral clip, Parineeti can be seen blushing as the crowd cheered ‘Parineeti Bhabhi zindabad’.

Parineeti and Raghav can be seen twinning in black at the stadium as they enjoy Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. While Raghav wore a black shirt, Parineeti sported a top of the same colour. She decided to ditch accessories and any makeup to look simple yet pretty. Watch the viral video here:

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. It was earlier reported that the two are getting engaged on May 13. Several media reports also claimed that Parineeti and Raghav already had a Roka ceremony in April. However, the actress and her rumoured politician beau have been tight-lipped about the same.

Last month, Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed that she is “finally getting settled in life" and told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Prior to this, Raghav also broke his silence on their romance rumours. When he was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings when he said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).”

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

