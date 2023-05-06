Parineeti Chopra Blushes When Paps Ask Her, 'Shaadi Kab Hai?', Watch

Parineeti Chopra has been making quite a few headlines owing to her link-up with AAP politician Raghav Chadha. While they were recently spotted at an IPL match in Mohali, the cameras had caught Parineeti blushing when the crowd chanted in unison ‘Parineeti Bhabhi zindabad’. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai when the paps asked her the most pertinent question.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, Parineeti Chopra was seen in a pastel pink outfit and white shirt as she got out of her car and headed inside the building. When she came out, she waved and smiled at the paparazzi as they asked her, “Shaadi kabhi hai?". The actress was captured blushing while getting back inside her car and driving away.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. It was earlier reported that the two are getting engaged on May 13. Several media reports also claimed that Parineeti and Raghav already had a Roka ceremony in April. However, the actress and her rumoured politician beau have been tight-lipped about the same.

Last month, Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed that she is “finally getting settled in life" and told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Prior to this, Raghav also broke his silence on their romance rumours. When he was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings when he said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).”

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

