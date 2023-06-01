Parineeti Chopra Croons All Time Favourite Song 'Tu Jhoom', Fans Call Her “Rockstar’; Watch

In a delightful surprise for her fans, Parineeti Chopra shared a heartwarming moment on her social media handle. Unable to resist the temptation, Parineeti treated her followers to a captivating rendition of her all-time favorite song, ‘Tu Jhoom’. The actress, known for her versatility and talent, showcased her musical side, leaving everyone mesmerized.

In the monochromatic video, Parineeti can be seen sitting on the ground and singing the song. She is wearing a pair of trousers and a black colour tank top. The actress is not wearing any makeup and left her hair open. Her video caption reads, “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. Pure joy!” The video clip quickly garnered attention and became the talk of the town. Fans and followers were captivated by her mesmerizing performance, showering her with praise and admiration.

Watch the song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

One of the users called her a ‘rockstar’ while another wrote, “heart-touching voice.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Omg! this is sooooooo gooddd!!” Many celebrities also praised her in the comment section.

On the work front, the actress will be soon seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh. It tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music. Tragically, he was assassinated at the young age of 27. The makers dropped the teaser recently.

Apart from this, the actress also grabbing attention for her personal life too. She has recently engaged to Raghav Chadha. And now they were spotted in Rajasthan. A latest detailed report revealed that the two might be looking at a winter wedding this year. They are reportedly planning to tie the knot between September and November.