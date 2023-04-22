Parineeti Chopra FINALLY Reacts To Raghav Chadha Wedding Rumours In Viral Video, Says 'I Will...'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is making headlines for her rumoured relationship and wedding plans with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The couple is expected to tie the sacred knot this year. While they have been tight-lipped about their love affair, their casual lunch and dinner dates give it all away. Now a new video has surfaced online in which the actress can be seen reacting to the wedding rumours.

In the video, Parineeti was asked about her future plans with Raghav Chadha, to which the actress blushed and said, “I will tell you about my future plan, jab koi future plan banega." Watch the video here :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Paradise (@parineeti.paradise)

This comes just a couple of days after a report by India Today claimed that Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony has already taken place. A source cited by the news portal claimed that it was a private event and both of them are thrilled. It also reported that the rumoured couple is planning to tie the knot towards the end of October this year.

Parineeti also sparked wedding rumours when earlier this week, she was spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house.

In February, Parineeti opened up about getting married and having children in one of her interviews. “All you have to do is find me a boy then my personal life will be sorted. If you have any recommendations, I am listening. The day I find my person and I fall in love with my person, I will want to marry him,” she told Hindustan Times.

,“In terms of my personal life, I would love to get married and I would love to have children in my life. That is also important. I want to have a great balanced career which is full of highs and lows. I welcome both equally. I want to be healthy, I want to be happy with my family and my friends,” the actress added.

Raghav had also earlier addressed the romance rumours. He was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings when he said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).”

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied at the London School Of Economics together and have been friends for a long time.

