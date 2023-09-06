Parineeti Chopra Gets Emotional on 10th Anniversary of Shuddh Desi Romance, Calls SSR Her Favourite Co-Star

Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to revisit her film Shuddh Desi Romance as it clocked 10 years today. The actress starred alongside late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor in the film. Sharing a bundle of happy moments from the film’s shoot, the actress also penned an emotional note remembering them.

The note read, “Time really flies! A decade to this film but the memories are still fresh. This movie was a journey full of laughter, hectic shoots but heartwarming moments. 💕 What an experience shooting this film with such legendary actors. Rishi sir we miss you. Sushant, miss you even more. You were one of my favourite co stars.

#10YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance."

Have a look at the video :

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at this Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Shuddh Desi Romance, set in Jaipur, explored the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages as compared to love marriages in small town India.

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. And now, reportedly, the couple are planning to get married soon and has chosen a wedding date and location. According to a report by The Times of India, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the know on September 25 in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. Their close friends and families will be there, and Parineeti’s team is already getting things ready for the wedding.

Work-wise, Parineeti Chopra will be appearing in the movie Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali also starring Diljit Dosanjh. She will further be seen in The Great Indian Rescue, where she’ll be acting alongside Akshay Kumar.