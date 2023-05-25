Parineeti Chopra Kisses Raghav Chadha, Hugs Him and Gets Teary-Eyed In Engagement Video; Watch

Days after Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, their engagement video has now been released. The video features several emotional, romantic and adorable moments from their intimate roka ceremony which was attended by only close family members and friends.

It begins with Parineeti asking Raghav sign the contract that reads, “Engagement contract is as follows: Raghav, you have to say yes to all, and then we’ll see if this roka still stands tomorrow. I, Raghav Chadha, agree to the following… Number one, accept that Parineeti is always right.” Raghav adorably agrees to it and says, “Correct, correct!”

The video then features glimpses of their guests including Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others. At one point in the video, Parineeti can also be seen planting a kiss on Raghav’s cheeks. In one of the other scenes, the two can be seen sharing a warm hug.

It also features a glimpse of Parineeti’s mother’s emotional speech. “To know that your daughter is actually going to a person, who will look after her better than her father even could. I mean we love you Raghav. Thank you so much, thank you so much for getting an award in London,” she says. Even the actress can be seen getting teary eyed. Watch the engagement video here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. The couple was rumoured to be dating for a few months now. They were snapped together on several occasions. However, they never confirmed the news of their relationship prior to their roka ceremony. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together in London and have been friends for a long time.