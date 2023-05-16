Parineeti Chopra Leaves Her 'Dil' Behind as She Flies Out of Delhi After Raghav Chadha Engagement

Parineeti Chopra was seen getting all cheesy as she left Delhi days after her engagement with Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader exchanged rings in an engagement ceremony on Saturday night. On Tuesday, Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the Delhi airport to reveal that she was headed back to Mumbai.

While she was physically returning, Parineeti said she was leaving her ‘Dil’ behind. “Bye bye Dilli. Leaving my dil behind," Parineeti Chopra wrote, with a view of the airport. Isn’t she cute!

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on Saturday, May 13. The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

They also shared a joint statement, thanking everyone for the love they showered on them on their special day. “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement," they said in the joint statement. “We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined," they added.

Parineeti and Raghav also shared that they are ‘touched’ by the love on social media and wrote, “We are so touched by everything we have heard, seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us." “A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us," the note concluded.