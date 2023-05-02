Parineeti Chopra Looks ANNOYED After Paparazzi Ask About Her Wedding With Raghav Chadha; Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha dating and marriage rumours have been making headlines for quite some time now. While the duo has not confirmed anything but looks like everyone is excited to know when they are going to tie the knot. A report also surfaced online claiming that they are getting engaged on May 13. Amid this, the actress was today spotted in the city when shutterbugs asked her about marriage. However, the actress did not seem to be pleased.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Parineeti was seen making her way to a work engagement when she was met by a group of paparazzi. For her outing, Parineeti was wearing flared black colour trousers and a striped crop top. The actress has kept her face makeup free and is looking very pretty. While she flashed a quick smile at the cameras before making her way to the work engagement, she appeared annoyed when she was asked about her impending wedding.

“Shaadi kab hai?" a cameraman was heard asking. The actress chose not to answer the question and even appeared to be walking away from the cameras.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Parineeti’s dating rumours started after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on a dinner outing earlier this year. However, the actress has remained tight-lipped about the same. Earlier this month, Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed and told DNA, “I am very happy that it is finally happening. I wish her I wish you the best.” Hardy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. He said, “Yes, I called him and congratulated him."

The report suggests that Priyanka Chopra might attend the wedding in October since she will be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

