Parineeti Chopra Nails Comfy Yet Stylish Casuals As She Steps Out In The City; Watch

Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing headlines after she got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The couple, reportedly, will be getting married this year but there is no official confirmation till now. Today, Parineeti was spotted in the city in comfortable casuals. She was looking very pretty as she also pose for the shutterbugs.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, her outfit looked perfect for the day. She donned a white colour tee and paired it with a pair of pants. To complete her chic ensemble, Parineeti opted for a pair of classic white sneakers. The actress effortlessly accessorized her casual attire, keeping it minimalistic and in sync with her overall look. She was spotted with her coffee cup as she walks towards her vanity. Fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section as soon as the video was shared.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have also been on the hunt for their wedding venue. Reportedly, they are considering the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their wedding venue. Midday quoted a source as saying, “The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty." It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from the end of October to the first week of November.

If sources close to Hindustan Times were to be believed, the couple will organise three receptions respectively in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Gurugram. The source told the publication that the said reception might not be hosted at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel but at some other place. In fact, the parents of the couple Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha had gone to a hotel for a food-tasting session.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.