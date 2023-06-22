Parineeti Chopra No Longer Part Of Shiddat 2? Wamiqa Gabbi To Play The Lead Now? Here's What We Know

Earlier this week, Dinesh Vijan’s production house had amped everyone’s excitement with their slate of upcoming films including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’w untitled, Happy Teachers’ Day, Murder Mubarak and Chhava.

The roster also consisted of sequels of titles like Bhediya and Stree. One particular sequel was of Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s Shiddat. While Parineeti Chopra was reported to be headlining the film, it’s now being said the actress is no longer a part of the film.

As per sources close to Mid-Day, Parineeti cannot commit to the project since the film that was supposed to go floors in August was postponed. The source shared, “Karan Sharma’s directorial venture was originally scheduled to start in August. But due to technical delays, the filming has been moved to October-November. As luck would have it, Parineeti is busy in that window. She has two yet-untitled projects."

Moreover, Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knots with Raghav Chadha in October, the revised month for the much-awaited film,"The makers would have had to incur additional expenses due to the change of dates and the wedding break. So, Parineeti and Dinesh mutually decided that it was best to go ahead with another actor for this film," the source added.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that makers might be considering Wamiqa Gabbi for the role. They stated, “If the movie has to go on floors in October, the team is left with little time. On the cards is an elaborate Europe schedule. Plus, the styling team will need over a month to lock costumes and do fittings for the leading lady. Considering the conversation with Wamiqa only began this week, the contract is yet to be locked."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila which is the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The real-life story will see Dosanjh playing the titular role. The music for the biopic has been composed by the music maestro AR Rahman. It marks Ali’s fourth collaboration with the composer after Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015).